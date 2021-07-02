More than 500 new cases reported on Friday

Employees of Co.op Mart Tuy Hòa supermarket, Phú Yên Province are tested for SARS-CoV-2. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 545 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of the total new cases detected today, 527 were community cases, while 18 were imported cases quarantined upon arrival. HCM City recorded the most with 419 cases. Phú Yên in the central region and Bình Dương in the south reported 40 cases and 13 cases respectively. Other community cases were recorded in Quảng Ngãi, Long An, An Giang, Đồng Nai, Nghệ An, Đồng Tháp, Hưng Yên, Đà Nẵng, Vĩnh Long, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Tây Ninh, Hà Tĩnh, Khánh Hòa, Bình Phước, Trà Vinh, Hải Phòng and Lâm Đồng. Among the new community cases, a total of 428 were in quarantined or lockdown areas. As of Friday evening, Việt Nam has logged 16,285 community cases, with 14,715 cases since the start of the fourth wave on April 27. Until Friday evening, the total number of recoveries in the country was 4,621. — VNS
