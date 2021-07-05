More support raise for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The program will last until July 20 and might be extended depending on the people’s demand and donors' contributions. On the same day, Dinh Vinh Cuong, a Vietnamese businessman in Japan, chairman of 365 Group, Le Ba Linh, an overseas Vietnamese in Thailand, chairman of the Board of Directors of Pacific Foods Joint Stock Company, together with some donors, opened the "Zero-dong supermarket" and started providing free meals for poor workers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Tan Binh district and surrounding areas. Accordingly, on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, the poor and those in need can go to the zero dong supermarket located at Ot do (Red Chili) Restaurant in Tan Binh district's Ward 13 to receive daily necessities and food. Free meals will be provided on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Speaking at the launching ceremony of the program, Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in HCM City, appreciated the affection and cooperation of overseas Vietnamese businessmen in ensuring social welfare, supporting the poor overcoming difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the context of facing many difficulties in production and business due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work… Read full this story

