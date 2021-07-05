Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên- Huế, and Quảng Nam provinces stop flights to and from HCM City. Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has approved a proposal by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to stop flights from HCM City to Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên-Huế, and Quảng Nam provinces with effect from July 5 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The CAAV said the three central provinces had made the request. But it would consider special flights carrying medical staff and supplies for exemption. Hải Phòng City and eight provinces, the others being Quảng Ninh, Quảng Bình, Gia Lai, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, and Nghệ An, have so far stopped flights to and from HCM City, which is suffering intense coronavirus outbreaks since late May that have seen caseload soaring past 6,000. Other places such as Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and Vinh require passengers to arrive with a negative PCR test certificate. — VNS
- Leicester City Soccer Club Owner Was On Helicopter That Crashed Near Stadium: Report
- A Southwest flight made an emergency landing after a man reportedly wouldn't stop touching a female passenger against her will
- Unruly Texas man prompts Southwest flight emergency
- Texas family prevented from boarding American Airlines flight because of autistic son, parents claim
- Video shows Tahoe City bear struggling with shopping carts
- City to clear snow on 20 miles of high-traffic Syracuse sidewalks
- Jersey Village City Council discusses viability of curfew
- Trump threatens to use military to stop caravan
- Leicester City soccer club owner was on crashed helicopter: BBC
- Thai Leicester City owner, four others, were on crashed helicopter: source
More provinces stop HCM City flights over COVID-19 concerns have 273 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.