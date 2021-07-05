University students join an employment session in central Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — An employment promotion centre has been launched in HCM City offering job opportunities at foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses for students in central Việt Nam after they graduate. It's the first job promotion centre in HCM City with an aim of attracting high quality staff from the central and central highlands region. The centre, which was jointly established in co-operation with social support service 3S company; Akane human resources development company and Đà Nẵng-based Đông Á University, plans to supply 30 per cent of graduated students to the FDI enterprises in the southern region each year. Chairman of council and vice rector of Đông Á University, Lương Minh Sâm said the co-operation in human resources supply will create more employment opportunities for students in central Việt Nam. "Southern region is a huge labour market with more than 18,000 FDI projects in HCM City, Bình Dương, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Đồng Nai, Long An, Tây Ninh, and Bình Phước provinces and petroleum projects," Sâm said. "We have inked educational co-operation plans with Liverpool John Mores University (UK), Satakunta University of applied Science (Finland), Lincoln University and Angelo… Read full this story

