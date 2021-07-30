MoH to assists businesses access global COVID-19 vaccine fund

A factory worker at Hà Nội’s Quang Minh Industrial Zone is vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday in the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health has confirmed it will do its best to help facilitate the import, licensing and testing of COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính requested the Minister of Health to direct staff to support localities and businesses to access global supplies of COVID-19 vaccines where possible. Many businesses and corporations have said they are willing to connect with suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to purchase their own supplies. Businesses and corporations have said they would keep a portion of the vaccines for their own use but the majority would be donated to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund to vaccinate people free of charge. This would reduce the burden on the State budget and accelerate the Government's vaccination drive, they said. PM Chính has asked the ministry to issue guidelines on how the process would work for localities and businesses. The ministry would be responsible for the management of vaccine quality as well as the licensing, preservation and inoculation process in a timely, safe and effective manner. It would issue guiding… Read full this story

