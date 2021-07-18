MoF proposes to impose tariff on exported gold

Employees checking gold rings at Phú Quý Jewellery’s store. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has just proposed to increase export tax on gold products of less than 95 per cent purity to 2 per cent from 0 per cent. The proposal is in the draft decree to amend and supplement Decree 122/2016/ND-CP on export tariffs, preferential import tariffs, list of goods and flat-rate duties, mixed tariffs, and out-of quota import tariffs. With the existing regulations on trading, importing and exporting gold, there are two export tax rates of 0 per cent and 2 per cent for gold, gold jewellery and fine works of at least 8 karat purity. Companies are not allowed to export raw gold, only fine works and gold jewellery under the Business Registration License. However, recently, there has been a phenomenon of gold exporting enterprises declaring gold fine works of less than 95 per cent purity and declaring the customs code with a tax rate of 0 per cent. As the tax base for exported gold is still according to the enterprise’s declaration, the customs authority does not have enough basis for inspection and verification. Meanwhile, companies conducting gold quality inspection before exporting all declare… Read full this story

