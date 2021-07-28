MoF orders to reduce trading lot on HoSE back to 10 shares

Outside of the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in District 1, HCM City. Bnews/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has sent a document to the State Securities Commission (SSC) on reviewing the measures to prevent overloading on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange. Since July 5, the new securities trading system has officially operated on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and received positive feedback from the business community and investors. The order congestion problem has been basically solved, contributing to stabilising market sentiment, improving prestige and demonstrating the drastic direction and management of the ministry. In order to further strengthen the role of securities market management and administration, the ministry requires the SSC to: (1) Direct securities companies, especially those with large brokerage markets, to report their information technology system infrastructure, ensuring a stable and smooth connection with HoSE’s new trading system, as well as urgently review and solve existing issues to ensure the full operation of transaction features according to regulations. (2) Review to ensure the operation of the new trading system as soon as an official announcement allowing HoSE to receive new listing registration documents to be issued. Securities firms also have to support businesses… Read full this story
- Cap and trade: What could Oregon’s carbon policy cost you?
- Jury orders Monsanto to pay $2B in weed killer cancer case
- DealBook Briefing: A U.S.-Europe Trade War Looms
- Fear of Intensifying Trade War Ricochets Through Economy
- An Unending Trade War Leaves Wall Street Jittery
- S&P 500 hits all-time as U.S.-China trade truce spurs optimism
- Beyond Meat share price nearly triples in first day of trading
- U.S.-China trade fight fuels uncertainty as Beijing retaliates
- In Trade War, How Much Can Beijing Fight Back?
- Trade War Escalates With US, China Boosting Tariffs
MoF orders to reduce trading lot on HoSE back to 10 shares have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.