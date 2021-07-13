Mobile apps help city to fight Covid-19

The interface of the information portal Tổng Đài 1022. Photo:sggp.org.vn HCM City – Due to the complexity of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in HCM City, residents have been asked to download and install the apps named 'Y Tế HCM' and 'Tổng đài 1022' on their iOS or Android devices for ease of health declaration and information updates. The app 'Y Tế HCM' is being used by over 9,600 companies and state units, including 6,272 medical units and 3,422 companies for electronic health declarations. The mobile apps have QR code scanning that allows users to scan the corresponding QR code located at the entrance of a company, state office, or convenience store to carry out their health declaration process. There is a button that captures the screen when the process finishes, making even technology novices feel at ease. Another of its useful functions is the check-in record, which helps users save the history of the locations they have visited and health declarations, also via QR code scanning. Users only need to report their health status once a day and use this form, under a personal QR code, for the next 24 hours. “The app has many advantages. I have downloaded the application to my device. I think it’s a way to protect the health of… Read full this story

