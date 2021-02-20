Ministry to prioritize Pfizer vaccine for those receiving AstraZeneca as first jab The Saigon Times A medical worker prepares the Covid-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health has announced prioritizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those who have been given AstraZeneca as the first shot – PHOTO: MINH DUY HCMC – Due to the limited number of Covid-19 vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, Covid-19 vaccine will be prioritized for those who have been given AstraZeneca as the first shot for eight to 12 weeks and agree over its use, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry today, July 22, issued instructions on the use of the Comirnaty vaccine, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. According to the ministry, some other countries, such as Canada, Germany, France, Norway and South Korea, have applied the mixture of two different kinds of Covid-19 vaccines. Studies in some countries showed that the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first jab would produce an equivalent immune response as the use of two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses and a stronger immune response compared with two AstraZeneca doses. However, the mixture may cause stronger side effects. The Ministry of Health will… Read full this story

Ministry to prioritize Pfizer vaccine for those receiving AstraZeneca as first jab have 313 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.