Workers at the Lộc An – Bình Sơn resettlement area in Đồng Nai Province. The area will be home to 28,500 people after leaving their old houses to make way for the Long Thành International Airport project. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Phong HÀ NỘI — Phase one of the Long Thành International Airport Project is scheduled to be officially put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was announced in a new decision by Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể. In Notice No 214/TB-BGTVT, Thể asked investors of four component projects of the Long Thành Airport Project to complete the construction and installation of equipment before March 31, 2025 for testing and approval must be completed in the second quarter of 2025. Thể assigned the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam (CAAV) to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with the Department for Construction and Quality Management of Traffic Works to expeditiously direct the construction and approval of the overall implementation plan for the four component projects. The site clearance should be completed and approved by July 8 this year at the latest. "Relevant agencies and units must work closely with Đồng Nai Province to develop an overall implementation schedule in which all site clearance… Read full this story

Ministry sets schedule to complete Long Thành Airport project have 256 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.