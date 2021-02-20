Ministry proposes raising duties on steel exports, reducing tariffs on imports The Saigon Times A steel billet casting foundry at the Hoa Phat Hai Duong Steel JSC. The Ministry of Finance has suggested raising duties on steel exports and reducing taxes on steel imports – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As the steel price surge has affected many public investment projects, the Ministry of Finance has suggested raising duties on steel exports and reducing taxes on steel imports. In a draft decree amending Decree 57 on preferential import-export tariffs, the ministry stated that the sharp increase in the local steel prices was mainly due to the high prices of materials for steel production, while these materials have been mainly imported, the local media reported. To reduce the steel prices, the Ministry of Finance has proposed the Government increase the duties on steel billet exports from 0% to 5% to help stabilize the supply of steel billets for the domestic market and the steel prices, limit steel exports and ensure the sustainable development of the steel sector. Meanwhile, some steel products have been subject to high import taxes, at 15%-25%, for a long time. Therefore, the duties on steel imports which are… Read full this story

