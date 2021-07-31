Ministry of Health to set up intensive care unit for COVID patients in Bình Dương

A 1,500-bed field hospital has been set up in Bình Dương Province for COVID-19 patients in Bình Dương New City. Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY – Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long has discussed with leaders of Bình Dương the establishment of an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in one of the southern province’s hospitals. The ICU Centre with 200 ventilators will play a important role in reduce the rate of severe and death of the COVID-19 cases. The ministry has suggested that the ICU should be set up at the province general hospital in Thủ Dầu Một City, and be connected with its professional council and with field hospitals and lower-level hospitals. Long said that the ICU would be managed by Associate Professor Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, director of the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital. He also said his ministry would dispatch more healthcare personnel to support the province with vaccination so that the campaign is effective. Chairman of the province People’s Committee, Võ Văn Minh, called on the ministry's continued support for treating COVID-19 patients, conducting tests and distributing vaccines for industrial workers. The province would focus on vaccinating people living in 'red' areas, where COVID cases have been detected in the previous seven days, he said. Its northern 'green… Read full this story

