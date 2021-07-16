A health worker disinfects an alley in HCM City. The southern economic hub continues to report high number of community infections on Friday. — Photo Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,336 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the country’s total tally to 42,179 domestic and 2,007 imported cases. Of those recorded today, 2,939 infections were detected in quarantined zones. In HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub and current COVID-19 hotspot, there were 2,420 new cases. Other cities and provinces which also reported new cases included Bình Dương (166), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (146), Đồng Nai (72), Khánh Hòa (57), Vĩnh Long (49), Phú Yên (44), Đà Nẵng (39), Tây Ninh (33), Cần Thơ (19), Nghệ An (16), Bến Tre (15), Hưng Yên (15), Bình Phước (13), Bình Thuận (9), Kiên Giang (8 ), Hậu Giang (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Hà Nội (6), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Giang (2), Đắk Nông (1), Lạng Sơn (1), An Giang (1)Thanh Hóa (1), Lào Cai (1), Đắk Lắk (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1). Fifteen of the new infections were imported and were quarantined upon arrival. Since the start… Read full this story
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- Congo health ministry confirms 11 new cases of Ebola
- No new cases of H5N1 bird flu in humans reported since 2014
- Health Ranger Store announces Black Friday deals: Free shipping, huge discounts and certified glyphosate tested
- 90 New Cases of Measles Reported as Outbreak Continues at Record Pace
- S.T.D. Diagnoses Reach Record 2.3 Million New Cases in U.S.
- Planned Parenthood picks Baltimore health commissioner as new president
- Digital health funding sets new H1 record with $3.4B across 193 deals
- Year After Latest Ebola Outbreak, New Cases Emerge in Congo
- State health department confirms measles case in Norman; first in state since 2015
Ministry of Health reports 3,336 new cases on Friday have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.