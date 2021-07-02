Military youths win regional round of contest on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts

In the regional round, three participating teams, including the Military Youth, Khanh Hoa and Thanh Hoa Teams, demonstrated their excellent knowledge of philosophy, Marxism-Leninism, political economics, Marxist-Leninist political economics, scientific socialism and President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts. They also showed their understanding about the careers of revolutionary leaders, domestic and foreign workers’ movements, and patriotic movements. Contestants also showed their knowledge of the application of Marxism-Leninism, President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, and political theory to the national salvation cause in the past and socio-economic development in the context of industrialization, modernization and international integration. Together with demonstrating their awareness of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and other important documents, participating youths showed off their knowledge of national history, the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnamese Students' Association, as well as information relating to economic, political, cultural, social, defense and security situations under the leadership of the Party. The Military Youth Team finished top on the list with 806 out of 840 points and advanced to the national final round. The team was followed by the Khanh Hoa and Thanh Hoa teams with 671 and 641 points, respectively The contest… Read full this story

