Military delegates asked to contribute to success of 3rd plenum of 13th PCC’s plenum

The meeting was chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Secretary of the CMC and Minister of National Defense. At the meeting, the CMC stressed that in the first half of this year, the CMC, the Ministry of National Defense and the Party Committees and chains-of-command at all levels have stayed united, showed high determination, actively followed situational developments, and directed affiliates to exert great efforts and complete all assigned missions. Moreover, they have actively given recommendations to the Party and the State to deal with arising situations in a timely and effective manner while leading affiliates to strictly observe combat readiness regulations, carry out duties, and work closely with other forces to ensure safety and security for major national political events. The military has always taken the lead in COVID-19 prevention and control and disaster relief, contributing to beautifying the image of Uncle Ho's soldiers. Additionally, defense agencies and military units have actively implemented resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and all-level Party congresses, as well as fought hostile forces' inaccurate arguments. Also, troops in the whole military have boosted solidarity, been absolutely loyal to the Party's leadership, enhanced close ties with the people, and… Read full this story

