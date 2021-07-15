Memorial complex for martyrs inaugurated at Co Noi Junction historical relic site

During the resistance war against the French colonialists, Co Noi Junction used to be an important route and was heavily bombarded by the enemy. Over 100 youth volunteers sacrificed their lives for the Dien Bien Phu Victory at Co Noi Junction. In April 2000, Son La province started the construction of a monument in memory of the fallen young volunteers at the historical relic site of Co Noi Junction to commemorate them. In 2004, the historical relic site was recognized as a national historical relic site by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism). In 2020, the relic site was restored and upgraded. On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Do Can presented gifts to former youth volunteers and the staff of Co Noi Junction historical relic site. Translated by Quynh Oanh

