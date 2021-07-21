Mekong Delta sees sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases

A Covid-19 checkpoint between HCM City and Long An Province. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Cần Thơ City and several provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Long An Province, a neighbouring province of HCM City, logged 517 cases on Tuesday, raising the number of infections in the province to 2,301 scattered in all of its 15 districts and towns, according to the provincial Centre for Disease Control. The province has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths since the fourth wave of the pandemic began in late April. It has imposed a quarantine and restrictions on movement in 306 residential areas with more than 11,000 households to contain the outbreak. As there is a daily spike in new cases, the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has asked local authorities to urgently set up field hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. Guidelines on home quarantine for people who were in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been provided to the public for pilot implementation in the province. Businesses must comply with strict social distancing measures, including setting up accommodation for workers and conducting regular COVID-19 tests in order to maintain manufacturing operations amid the ongoing province-wide lockdown under Government Directive 16 starting on Monday. The… Read full this story

