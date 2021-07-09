With Sa Đéc General Hospital in Đồng Tháp Province being locked down since July 6, free meals are being provided to patients. VNA/VNS.Photo Chương Đài MEKONG DELTA — Many provinces and Cần Thơ City in the Mekong Delta have tightened COVID-19 preventive measures as the pandemic continues to rage. Đồng Tháp and Long An provinces lead in the number of cases. In Đồng Tháp, the worst hit with 478 cases as of July 9, Châu Thành District alone accounts for 240. Authorities are carrying out widespread testing in the district. The province has set up two teams for COVID prevention and control and has a hierarchy of health establishments for treatment: Patients without symptoms are treated in the field hospital at its Military School, those with symptoms are treated at district-level health centres and severe cases to the Lung Hospital and General Hospital. The province plans to set up three more field hospitals following the increase in incidence and fears of a worsening situation. Long An Province has had 253 COVID-19 cases. The outbreak in the province is related to clusters at PouYuen Company and HCM City's Bình Điền and Hóc Môn wholesale markets. The Long An Province Department of Health… Read full this story

Mekong Delta localities tighten COVID preventive measures have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.