Medics, volunteers battle to keep HCM City safe from coronavirus

Stores work hard to follow limited operating hours Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday 6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak 5 priority groups allowed to go out in HCM City after 6pm Deputy PM visits HCM City's 175 Military Hospital WORKING TOGETHER: More people with a medical background are needed for the fight against COVID-19. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn Việt Nam News reporters in HCM City Doctors, nurses, volunteers and even artists in Hồ Chi Minh City have been pulling together to boost morale and help in the battle against the novel coronavirus, with the city deep in lockdown. An extension of the lockdown period and stricter measures to combat the disease have been implemented to curb the infection rate and prevent the local medical system from collapsing. Having nearly 79,000 infections [among some 120,000 cases nationwide] by midweek, HCM City needs support from as many medical staff as possible, especially from neighbouring provinces. Dr Đỗ Kim Quế, deputy director of Thống Nhất Hospital, recently led an army of 90 of so-called "white blouse" soldiers to a coronavirus treatment hospital in Thủ Đức City. DISTANCE NO OBJECT: Many university students, doctors and nurses from Huế have… Read full this story
- HCM City strives to become regional healthcare hub
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 13
- 'I have a tiny sense of pride': Volunteers in Oxford's coronavirus vaccine study hail 'promising' results as scientists reveal the jab was up to 90% effective in clinical trials
- COVID In Philadelphia: CHOP Nurse Becomes Vaccine Volunteer After Coronavirus Killed Aunt, Sickened Brother
- Coronavirus latest: Moscow eases lockdown restrictions
- Holby City spoilers: Max tormented by old enemy and Kian’s drug addiction battle is exposed
- Kirana warriors: On the frontline of battle against Covid-19, but unsung and unrecognised
- Mumbra: 92-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 after a month-long battle
- Delivered Feasts, Empty Seats As Coronavirus Changes Thanksgiving
- Coronavirus: Clinics in Naples, Italy, on the brink of collapse
Medics, volunteers battle to keep HCM City safe from coronavirus have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.