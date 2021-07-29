Medics, volunteers battle to keep HCM City safe from coronavirus

Stores work hard to follow limited operating hours Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday 6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak 5 priority groups allowed to go out in HCM City after 6pm Deputy PM visits HCM City's 175 Military Hospital WORKING TOGETHER: More people with a medical background are needed for the fight against COVID-19. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn Việt Nam News reporters in HCM City Doctors, nurses, volunteers and even artists in Hồ Chi Minh City have been pulling together to boost morale and help in the battle against the novel coronavirus, with the city deep in lockdown. An extension of the lockdown period and stricter measures to combat the disease have been implemented to curb the infection rate and prevent the local medical system from collapsing. Having nearly 79,000 infections [among some 120,000 cases nationwide] by midweek, HCM City needs support from as many medical staff as possible, especially from neighbouring provinces. Dr Đỗ Kim Quế, deputy director of Thống Nhất Hospital, recently led an army of 90 of so-called "white blouse" soldiers to a coronavirus treatment hospital in Thủ Đức City. DISTANCE NO OBJECT: Many university students, doctors and nurses from Huế have… Read full this story

