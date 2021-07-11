MB achieved record low bad debt ratio in H1

Transactions at MBBank. The bank accelerated the handling of bad debts and increased risk provision in the first half of the year. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) posted a record low bad debt ratio of 0.76 per cent in the first half of the year. This has been also the lowest level in the banking industry. The information was released at the bank's conference to review business results in the first six months of the year in Hà Nội on Saturday. MB accelerated the handling of bad debts and increased risk provision in the six-month period. The ratio of the risk reserve fund to bad debts reached 311 per cent, more than double the level at the end of 2020. This means MB has a very high "defensive" ability when having bad debts. With the above results in terms of safety in terms of credit quality, MB and Vietcombank are the two banks with the highest ratio of bad debt provision in the entire banking industry. Lưu Trung Thái, MB's vice chairman of management board cum general director said by the end of June, the total asset of MB Group (including… Read full this story

