Masan net revenues up 16.4% in H1

Customers shop for vegetables at a VinMart+ store in HCM City. Masan reports strong growth in revenue and profit in the first half. — Photo courtesy of Masan Masan Group Corporation's revenues increased by 16.4 per cent year-on-year in the first half to VND41.2 trillion (US$1.79 billion), primarily due to double-digit organic topline growth in the branded consumer and meat businesses, 1.7 per cent growth in modern retail in the second quarter and 137.6 per cent growth at Masan High-Tech Materials due to consolidation of H.C. Starck and higher commodity prices. Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in H1 grew 84.1 per cent and EBITDA margins rose to 16.7 per cent from 10.6 per cent a year earlier, primarily driven by VinCommerce's EBITDA margin improving by 8.48 percentage points to positive 2.1 per cent. Masan Group EBITDA margins in Q2 rose by 180 basis points from the previous quarter, and are expected to grow further in H2 as strategic investments made in the first half start to yield results. Net profit after tax post minority interest (NPAT Post-MI) grew 8.4 times in H1 to VND979 billion ($42.68 million), driven by significantly better bottom-line results across all… Read full this story

