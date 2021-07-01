Masan Group increases stake in The CrownX to 84.9%

Vincommerce promotes online ordering and services that help customers buy their daily needs through app riders amid the pandemic. — Photo courtesy of Masan HCM CITY — Masan Group (HOSE: MSN) and its subsidiary, The CrownX, on July 1 announced the acquisition of the latter's shares from minority shareholders, increasing Masan's direct and indirect stakes in it from 80.2 per cent to 84.9 per cent. The Masan management believes the transaction represents optimal use of the company's cash because of its trust in the growth and profit trajectory of The CrownX. Danny Le, chief executive officer of Masan Group, said: "We will hit a key milestone this year with VinCommerce (VCM) becoming profitable. We are turning our focus on expansion to build the nation's number one network while keeping our profit momentum intact. "This turnaround gives us confidence to invest big to accelerate our offline-to-online strategy. We believe The CrownX is undervalued based on its expected 2021 financial performance and its current valuation does not price in the upside of our off-to-online platform." The CrownX is a consumer-retail platform that currently consolidates Masan's interests in Masan Consumer Holdings and VCM. With respect to VCM, based on achieving breakeven earnings before interest and tax… Read full this story

