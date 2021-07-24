Marksman Vinh fails to defend Olympics gold medal, initial boxing win for Việt Nam

Vietnamese marksman Hoàng Xuân Vinh competes in the men's 10m air pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today. — AFP/VNA Photo Olympics HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksman Hoàng Xuân Vinh failed to defend his Olympic gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday, but there were big wins in the boxing ring and on the badminton court for Vietnamese athletes. Vinh was ousted from the qualifying round of the men's 10m pistol category after scoring just 573 points to rank 22nd, not enough to progress. Five years ago, he won the country’s first ever Olympic gold in the 10m air pistol at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil. He also won a silver in the men's 50m pistol. “I tried my best but my result was not as expected,” he said. “Today’s opponents were all very strong. I have also learned a lot from this world’s biggest sport event.” The gold medal in this event belonged to Javad Faroughi of Iran with 244.8 points. While Damir Mikec of Serbia and Pang Wei of China took silver and bronze medal, respectively. The 46-year-old marksman didn't have much time to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics after receiving… Read full this story
- Dina Asher-Smith: From box-carrier to Olympic gold hopeful
- From Grab bike driver to SEA Games gold medallist
- Fears over asylum claims as six more Olympic athletes go missing when they are meant to go home
- The Extra Pass: Ranking all 28 2016 U.S. Olympic Basketball Team candidatles
- Winter Olympics: Jamie Anderson wins gold again in snowboard slopestyle
- BBC says 'excitement got better' of Sochi Olympics commentators
- Why the Most Important Olympic Basketball Team Wasn’t the Dream Team
- Jason Brown reflects on nationals experience with 2022 Olympics still in play
- Sports judge lifts lifetime ban on Olympic figure skating coach, 74, - but says he BELIEVES victims who accuse him of sexually abusing them
- Alysa Liu unflappable under intense pressure to successfully defend national title
Marksman Vinh fails to defend Olympics gold medal, initial boxing win for Việt Nam have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.