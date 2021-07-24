Vietnamese marksman Hoàng Xuân Vinh competes in the men's 10m air pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today. — AFP/VNA Photo Olympics HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksman Hoàng Xuân Vinh failed to defend his Olympic gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday, but there were big wins in the boxing ring and on the badminton court for Vietnamese athletes. Vinh was ousted from the qualifying round of the men's 10m pistol category after scoring just 573 points to rank 22nd, not enough to progress. Five years ago, he won the country’s first ever Olympic gold in the 10m air pistol at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil. He also won a silver in the men's 50m pistol. “I tried my best but my result was not as expected,” he said. “Today’s opponents were all very strong. I have also learned a lot from this world’s biggest sport event.” The gold medal in this event belonged to Javad Faroughi of Iran with 244.8 points. While Damir Mikec of Serbia and Pang Wei of China took silver and bronze medal, respectively. The 46-year-old marksman didn't have much time to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics after receiving… Read full this story

Marksman Vinh fails to defend Olympics gold medal, initial boxing win for Việt Nam have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.