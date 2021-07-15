Market bounces back as risk appetite returns

VPBank’s employees wearing masks during transaction hours. The bank shares jumped more than 4 per cent yesterday, supporting the market’s rally trend. — Photo courtesy VPBank HÀ NỘI — The market reversed course in Thursday afternoon’s trade as investors’ risk appetite returned to bank and material stocks. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index surged 1.09 per cent, or 14.01 points, to 1,293.92 points, claiming back most of the losses from the morning trade and Wednesday. In the morning session, the index fell 0.06 per cent after posting a drop of 1.34 per cent in Wednesday’s trade. The market’s breadth was positive as 287 stocks rose while 82 declined. The liquidity, however, was lower than the day before with 439.9 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth over VNĐ15.1 trillion (US$1.22 billion). The index’s recovery was mainly thanks to large-cap stocks, especially bank and material stocks, as investors’ risk appetite returned to the market. The VN30-Index, which tracks 30 biggest stocks in market capitalisation on HoSE, climbed 1.42 per cent to 1,430.29 points. Of the VN30 basket, 20 stocks surged while eight slid and two ended flat. Material stocks led the market’s rally trend yesterday, with Hòa Phát Group the… Read full this story

