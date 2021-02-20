Lychee, longan and other farm produce going strong on digital platforms

Growing presence on digital platforms On June 6, all six major e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, including Sendo, Voso, Tiki, Shopee, Postmart, and Lazada, simultaneously offered Bac Giang Province's high quality fresh lychees. This was the first time provincial lychees were distributed systematically on major e-commerce platforms, overcoming the disruption of traditional offline trade due to Covid-19. More and more farm produce is traded online In late April, Ministry of Industry and Trade representatives worked with the Bac Giang Province Department of Industry and Trade to help the province sell lychees and other farm products due to the new outbreak of the pandemic. The ministry instructed relevant organizations to organize offline and online sales promotion conferences on Bac Giang lychee and other produce. Following Directive 08/CT-BCT dated May 25, 2021 creating favorable conditions in circulation and increasing support for domestic consumption of local agricultural products amid the complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade was assigned to guide e-commerce platforms on helping sellers and traders participate in their platforms. They also supported and prioritized agriculture traders participating in the National Online Store, according to IDEA Director Dang… Read full this story
- Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms
- John McCain is backing a digital transparency bill that probably would’ve gotten his 2008 campaign in trouble
- Insiders say what’s going on inside $11 billion Pinterest — and it’s not all good
- A never-ending journey to the digital world
- Facebook has shifted the focus of its ad tech platform Atlas and moved it into its measurement division
- Spotify has acquired video discovery startup MightyTV — a sign it’s about to go big on ad tech
- The 15 digital campaigns the biggest names in advertising wish they had created
- Turner CEO: Ad money is coming back to TV that was previously redirected to digital
- ABS-CBNmobile steps up audience reach through its digital shows
- Textbooks in the Digital World
Lychee, longan and other farm produce going strong on digital platforms have 321 words, post on ven.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.