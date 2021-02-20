Lychee, longan and other farm produce going strong on digital platforms

Growing presence on digital platforms On June 6, all six major e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, including Sendo, Voso, Tiki, Shopee, Postmart, and Lazada, simultaneously offered Bac Giang Province's high quality fresh lychees. This was the first time provincial lychees were distributed systematically on major e-commerce platforms, overcoming the disruption of traditional offline trade due to Covid-19. More and more farm produce is traded online In late April, Ministry of Industry and Trade representatives worked with the Bac Giang Province Department of Industry and Trade to help the province sell lychees and other farm products due to the new outbreak of the pandemic. The ministry instructed relevant organizations to organize offline and online sales promotion conferences on Bac Giang lychee and other produce. Following Directive 08/CT-BCT dated May 25, 2021 creating favorable conditions in circulation and increasing support for domestic consumption of local agricultural products amid the complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade was assigned to guide e-commerce platforms on helping sellers and traders participate in their platforms. They also supported and prioritized agriculture traders participating in the National Online Store, according to IDEA Director Dang… Read full this story

