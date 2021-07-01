Lý Sơn Islands look for future ‘green’ growth

by Công Thành An bird’s eye view of Lý Sơn Islands, off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province. Lý Sơn Islands was formed by five mountains, of which four are dormant volcanoes. Photo courtesy of Bùi Thanh Trung Lý Sơn Islands, 30km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province, should be transformed into a 'green' pearl in the ocean, a low carbon site, an international Geo-Park with vestiges of ancient volcanoes and a rich fishing culture. The future development of the islands was discussed at a recent online talk among more than 100 Vietnamese archaeologists, geologists, volcano researchers, historians, conservationists and experts in education, tourism and planning. The participants agreed that overloaded infrastructure projects in the future will destroy the geological structure and ecosystem on the islands. Researchers raised concerns as local authorities recently proposed development plans including an international airport and expanding the island area. A corner of Lý Sơn Islands seen from Thới Lới Mountain. Forests have almost disappeared from the islands. Scientists have urged a sustainable development plan for the islands in the future. VNS Photo Công Thành "Lý Sơn Islands, which were naturally formed over millions of years, are an outpost of the country's defence and security in the East Sea (also known as South China Sea)…. Read full this story

