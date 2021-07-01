Lý Sơn Islands look for future ‘green’ growth

by Công Thành An bird’s eye view of Lý Sơn Islands, off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province. Lý Sơn Islands was formed by five mountains, of which four are dormant volcanoes. Photo courtesy of Bùi Thanh Trung Lý Sơn Islands, 30km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province, should be transformed into a 'green' pearl in the ocean, a low carbon site, an international Geo-Park with vestiges of ancient volcanoes and a rich fishing culture. The future development of the islands was discussed at a recent online talk among more than 100 Vietnamese archaeologists, geologists, volcano researchers, historians, conservationists and experts in education, tourism and planning. The participants agreed that overloaded infrastructure projects in the future will destroy the geological structure and ecosystem on the islands. Researchers raised concerns as local authorities recently proposed development plans including an international airport and expanding the island area. A corner of Lý Sơn Islands seen from Thới Lới Mountain. Forests have almost disappeared from the islands. Scientists have urged a sustainable development plan for the islands in the future. VNS Photo Công Thành "Lý Sơn Islands, which were naturally formed over millions of years, are an outpost of the country's defence and security in the East Sea (also known as South China Sea)…. Read full this story
- Portrait of a future King: Princess Mary of Denmark's eldest son Christian looks dashing in official pictures released for his 15th birthday
- Love Island's Malin Andersson showcases her jaw-dropping curves in green lingerie set during Dubai trip
- PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell, 61, looks carefree as he enjoys lavish boat trip and jet ski ride with Lauren Silverman, 43, in Barbados... four months after breaking his back in bike accident
- 'This is Maura's cue to LEAVE': Love Island fans go wild as Curtis's mother awkwardly points to her bottom tattoo after entering the villa and his dad MOCKS her Irish accent
- Love Island's Belle Hassan puts on a busty display in a sexy black crop top as she enjoys a night out before London is plunged into Tier Three
- Punjab, Haryana need to look beyond MSP crops
- Simon Cowell, 61, looks happy and healthy as he enjoys a jet ski ride with son Eric in Barbados four months after breaking his back in bike accident
- Camilla Thurlow's slip up on first night of Love Island as she opens up about villa life
- James Gandolfini's son Michael, 19, joins co-stars to film parade scene in Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark
- Katie Price reveals her 29-stone son Harvey has shed 8lbs in a WEEK after converting beau Carl Woods' garage into a gym to help him lose weight
Lý Sơn Islands look for future ‘green’ growth have 451 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.