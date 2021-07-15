Lý Dynasty palace recreated to showcase the splendour of ancient architecture

The Thăng Long Imperial Citadel was built in the 11th century by the Lý Dynasty, marking the independence of Đại Viêt (Great Việt), the ancient Vietnamese kingdom. Photo nhandan.vn Ngân Khánh and Mai Phương Researchers have recreated a palace from the Lý Dynasty, giving an insight into the architectural splendour on show in Việt Nam more than 1,000 years ago. Scientists from the Institute of Imperial Citadel Studies (IICS) researched and excavated the relic site of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội for more than a decade, and they recently released the results. The institute has restored in 3D the architectural form of the palace of the Lý Dynasty (1009–1225) era as the first step for further in-depth studies of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. “It will help us visualise more clearly and feel more deeply about the magnificent beauty of the ancient Thăng Long Imperial Palace architecture,” said Professor Bùi Minh Trí, Director of the IICS. Dragon specimens of the architecture under the Lý Dynasty were found during archaeological excavations in Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. Photo courtesy of the IICS Trí said in the past decade, the research to ‘decipher’ the architectural mysteries of the Vietnamese royal palaces under the Lý Dynasty was conducted with great enthusiasm by scientists, based on archaeological relics and… Read full this story

