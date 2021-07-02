Local movie industry at stake this Tet

The Lunar New Year (Tet) has always been an ideal occasion for film distributors, but it will probably be different in 2021. Four Vietnamese films are hoped to be released concurrently at this Tet but on February 2, the producer of “Gai Gia Lam Chieu” (The Last Egg) unexpectedly announced to withdraw the movie from cinemas. “Bo Gia” (The Old Father) trailer. The race of high-grossing films Within a week, there was a constant cancellation of movie launches from many film production companies such as “Bo Gia” (The Old Father” and “Gai Gia Lam Chieu” (The Last Egg). On February 1, producer Ngo Thanh Van (movie Trang Ti) announced to call off a press conference for film promotion on February 4 as planned. At noon February 2, the “The Last Egg” producer also made an unexpected declaration of film withdrawal from the cinemas just one week before its official release in order to mitigate economic damage and ensure the audience’s safety. “Lat Mat 48H” (Face Off 48 Hours) by Ly Hai production has also put on hold the scheduled release date this week but still maintained the theatrical release on the 1st day of Tet. It should have been last… Read full this story

