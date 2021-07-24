Olympics Nguyễn Thùy Linh takes Việt Nam’s first win at the Olympics after her 2-0 victory in the women’s singles badminton event on July 24. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Olympic Team has made a brilliant start at the Tokyo Games, pocketing two wins in badminton and taekwondo this morning, the first official day of competition. Badminton hopeful Nguyễn Thùy Linh took part in her first Olympics but was unsettled at the prospect of being in the same group as world No 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei. However, Linh, 23, was superb on the court with a win 21-11, 21-11 over Qi Xuefei of France in the Group P opener that lasted 34 minutes. The win will give her a much-needed confidence boost moving in the next match against Tai who is seeded No 2. “I am over the moon because I have not played for a long time. This victory is worth all that I have done to prepare for the tournament,” said Linh. “My coach and I researched her carefully and knew her weaknesses. I tried to defend well and made rapid attacks to score points and won,” she said. Coach Nguyễn Trung Dũng was happy… Read full this story

Linh, Tuyền have first wins for Việt Nam at Olympics have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.