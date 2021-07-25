Leaders express deep gratitude to contributors to the revolution

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visits a nursing centre for wounded veterans and revolution contributors in Hà Nam Province. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has extended his best regards, warmest sentiments and deepest gratitude to people who rendered services to the nation on the occasion of the 74th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27). In a letter sent to Heroic Vietnamese Martyrs, Heroes of People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives and contributors to the revolution on Saturday, the State leader remembered their great sacrifice to the fatherland and paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh. When he was still alive, President Hồ Chí Minh once said: "The brave sacrifice by fallen combatants has helped the nation enjoy the fruits of independence and freedom. The Vietnamese people will always remember the merits of the martyrs," President Phúc wrote. The President underlined that over the past 74 years, the Party and State have paid great attention to caring for war invalids and people who rendered services to the nation with many practical activities that have received support and engagement from the greater society. Meanwhile, in the spirit of self-reliance, many war invalids and wounded… Read full this story

