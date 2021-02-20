Late General Chu Huy Man’s commemoration house inaugurated

PANO – A ceremony to inaugurate the Commemoration House of the Late General Chu Huy Man was organized in his hometown in Hung Hoa commune, Vinh City, Nghe An province on March 14th in the presence of Secretary of Party Central Committee Dinh The Huynh, and Lieutenant General Mai Quang Phan, Deputy Director of General Department of Politics. The project, with the People’s Committee of Hung Hoa commune as investor, was completed after 8 months’ construction. The 7,473sqm project includes commemoration space, guest house, restoring area, a garden with ornamental trees and flowers and fire control system. The same day, the 3,600m long and 11m wide street along Lam River from Nguyen Viet Xuan T-Junction to Phong Hao hamlet, Hung Hoa commune, was named after General Chu Huy Man. This is part of activities to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late General (March 17th, 1913). Translated by Son Ca
