Lao newspaper highlights long-lasting Laos-Vietnam relations

Published to mark 44 years of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2021), the article wrote that the two neighbouring nations share over 2,340km of border and a longstanding relationship and cooperation. They stood side by side during their struggles for independence, with their traditional ties nurtured by late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and his Lao counterparts Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanuvong, and maintained and developed over the years. After the two countries were liberated, their relations have been deepened, reaping fruitful outcomes across fields and recording regular exchanges of meetings by their leaders and officials at different levels. The article affirmed such special solidarity is key to the success of the revolutionary cause in each country, and it is a rare model among relations worldwide and an invaluable legacy of both nations. The year 2021 marks the 59th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 44th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, it said. Over the past 59 years, political and diplomatic ties between the two countries have continuously obtained significant achievements, with their economic relations playing an important role as… Read full this story

