In the letter, the top Lao legislator wrote that Hue's election to the post demonstrates the Vietnamese Party, State, NA and people's trust in and appreciation of his competence. He expressed his belief that Hue, with his rich experience, will continue directing the 15th legislature to successfully implement its role, power and duties as well as the national construction and development cause for the happiness and well-being of the Vietnamese people. Saysomphone wished the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general and the two legislatures in particular will develop further, and his Vietnamese counterpart will gain greater achievements in his position. Source: VNA

Lao NA Chairman sends congratulations to Vietnamese counterpart have 178 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.