A view of Sa Pa from above. Photo topasiatravel.vn LÀO CAI – More than one million tourists have visited Lào Cai Province this year, an increase of 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. The figures were announced by Lào Cai’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism (DCST). The rise in visitors was seen despite the increasing complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. T he provincial tourism sector has fulfilled 22 per cent of its yearly plan. Total tourism revenue is estimated at more than VNĐ3,400 billion (US$148 million) equal to 21 per cent of the yearly plan and up 3 per cent over the same period last year, the department said. Hà Văn Thắng, director of the provincial DCST, said despite effects from COVID-19, key tourist spots in the province still attracted visitors such as Sa Pa, Lào Cai City, Bắc Hà, and Bát Xát. The number of visitors who arrived and stayed in Sa Pa reached 552,000 while about 520,000 tourists visited Lào Cai City. Bắc Hà and Bát Xát tourist sites served 92,000 and 21,000 visitors, respectively. The official revealed most of the tourists are domestic, not abroad due to impacts of the pandemic which has resulted in the closure of borders. He said from now until the end of… Read full this story

Lào Cai serves more than 1.1 million tourists in the first half-year have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.