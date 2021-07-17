Lan, Hoàng to fly the flag for Việt Nam at Tokyo Games

Olympics Runner Quách Thị Lan is selected as co-Olympic flag bearer for Việt Nam at the Tokyo Games. — Photo baothanhhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — For the first time in Olympic history, national flags will be carried by two athletes at the Games, and Quách Thị Lan and Nguyễn Huy Hoàng have the honour of carrying the Vietnamese flag at the upcoming Tokyo Games' opening ceremony. The new tradition, with every nation to be led out by both female and male athletes, is part of the International Olympic Committee’s efforts to push gender equality. The honour is bestowed upon athletes the Việt Nam Olympic Committee believes best embody the spirit and quality of the Games. Lan and Hoàng will both make their debut at the planet’s biggest sporting event this summer and lead a team of 43 members who will vie for medals in 11 sports. Swimmer Hoàng has qualified for both men's 800m and 1,500m freestyle events. He was the first Vietnamese athlete to book an Olympic slot after he passed the A standard for the 800m class (7min 52.74sec) at the world championship in July 2019 in South Korea. Five months later, the 2018 Youth Olympic gold medalist set a new record (14min 58.14sec) in… Read full this story

