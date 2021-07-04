The Próh Irrigation Reservoir in Lâm Đồng Province's Đơn Dương District. The province has built more small irrigation ponds to cope with drought in recent years. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Dũng LÂM ĐỒNG – The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Lâm Đồng will continue providing support until 2025 to farmers who dig small ponds to store irrigation water for their crops. Under a project to dig small ponds from 2016-2020, farmers dug 2,996 small ponds with a total capacity of 7.9 million cu.m, meeting 54 per cent of the targeted number and 95 per cent of the targeted pond capacity, according to Nguyễn Văn Sơn, director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The project received a warm response from farmers as a shortage of irrigation water in the dry season had affected crop output, especially high-value trees like coffee, tea and durian. The total cost of the project was VNĐ71.8 billion (US$3.1 million) or 55 per cent from the province's budget and 45 per cent from farmers. The small ponds draw groundwater or are supplied water by reservoirs. In the 2016 – 20 period, small ponds dug under the project provided irrigation water for 8,317ha of the province's total 236,972ha of farming areas that need to be irrigated. In the 2016 – 20 period, farmers digging small… Read full this story

Lâm Đồng farmers dig more ponds to secure irrigation water have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.