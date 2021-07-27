Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên will represent Việt Nam at Miss Universe 2021 to be held in Israel in December. Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên, who will represent Việt Nam at Miss Universe 2021, is preparing for the contest to be held in Israel in December. Duyên said she has kept practising after winning the runner-up title at Việt Nam Universe 2019, as she wants to be ready for the big event. Speaking to Radio the Voice of Việt Nam online newspaper vov.vn , the Vietnamese candidate said she has worked on bodybuilding, speaking in English, and other skills. She hopes to beat the remarkable achievements of previous Vietnamese representatives such as top 5 at Miss Universe 2018 H’Hen Niê, and top 21 at Miss Universe 2020 Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân. Originally from the southern city of Cần Thơ, Duyên was the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 – the national competition which selects contestants to compete at the Miss Universe pageant. Talking about her own strengths, Duyên thinks she is good in connecting with people, which means that she is very open and “easy to get to know and get along with”. Kim Duyên, the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019. Photo laodong.vn The Israeli Ministry of Tourism made the announcement… Read full this story

Kim Duyên to compete at Miss Universe 2021 in Israel have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.