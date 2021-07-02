Khau Vai Love Market becomes National Intangible Cultural Heritage

The market, the biggest festival of the northwestern mountain tribes, is expected to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Social Practices and Beliefs of Phong Luu Khau Vai Market, or Khau Vai Love Market, in Khau Vai Commune, Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province has become a new National Intangible Cultural Heritage of Vietnam, according to a decision of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Black H’Mong girls are dancing at the Khau Vai Love Market. Photo: Vietnam Active Adventure The history of Phong Luu Khau Vai dates back around 100 years ago. Different from others in mountainous areas, the Khau Vai Love Market, which is held once a year, is not a place for traders gathering nor agricultural exchange but for ex-lovers to meet again, talk about their current living situation and warm up their lost feeling. "Khau Vai Love Market is considered the only one of its kind in Vietnam. Together with Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark, the funky market is held to promote the tourism industry of the province and eliminate poverty step by step," said the organizer of Khau Vai Love Market and Vice Chairman of Ha Giang Provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc… Read full this story

