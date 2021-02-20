Khanh Hoa to pilot vaccine passport program The Saigon Times Tourists on Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa Province before the Covid-19 pandemic. The province has approved a plan to make preparations to receive international tourists holding Covid-19 vaccine passports on a trial basis – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The provincial government of Khanh Hoa this morning, July 14, said that it approved a plan to make preparations to receive international tourists holding Covid-19 vaccine passports on a trial basis. Earlier, the provincial government received a dispatch, dated July 1, from the provincial Tourism Department seeking approval to map out a plan to welcome vaccine passport holders to the south-central coastal city via charter flights, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. After consideration, the provincial government gave the green light to the plan and told the tourism department to team up with the provincial Department of Health and the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association to compile a detailed plan, collect feedback from the relevant agencies and organizations and report it to the provincial steering committee for tourism development before submitting it to the provincial government. Besides this, the provincial government noted that the pilot vaccine passport program should initially be… Read full this story

