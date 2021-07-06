JULY 6: Vietnam again reports four-digit coronavirus cases

The Government's top leaders have announced to spare no effort to help Ho Chi Minh City combat the pandemic. Vietnam confirmed 1,019 locally-transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday [July 6] with the two-thirds detected in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). With the new infections, the tally in HCMC rose to 7,385, Bac Giang 5,673, Bac Ninh 1,622, Binh Duong 858, and Hanoi 480. It lifts the country's total caseload to 22,064, including 13,987 active cases, and 94 deaths. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting on July 6. Photo: VGP Sparing no effort to combat pandemic in the south As the southern localities see the rising cases, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting Tuesday that it is necessary to have more decisive and stronger measures to soon end the pandemic which has left an impact on a large number of people in the most populous city. On the same day, the government of Vietnam announced to do everything necessary to help the city combat the pandemic. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that the Government will spend all forces to support affected southern economic hubs of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba… Read full this story

