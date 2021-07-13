Japan to send another 1 million doses of AstraZeneca to Việt Nam

The first batch of Japan-donated AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on June 16, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Japan will donate another 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu said on Tuesday morning at a press briefing. The shipment is expected to leave Japan the night of July 15 and arrive at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City the morning of July 16. "Japan expressed its admiration for the efforts that Vietnamese people are making every day in COVID-19 response. Let's hold hands tightly to overcome the pandemic," the Japanese embassy in Việt Nam said in a post regarding the vaccine assistance from the Japanese Government on its website . The embassy also noted that on Monday, Japanese ambassador Yamada Takio and Vietnamese health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long exchanged notes on vaccine supply. With the latest announcement, Japan's vaccination donation to Việt Nam has reached nearly 3 million delivered through four shipments, with the first batch coming on June 16. The amount is also the largest vaccine aid a country has pledged and donated to Việt Nam, followed by the batch of 2 million doses of Moderna… Read full this story

