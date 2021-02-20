Italian Design Day held online this year

The Italian Design Day was organised online in Milan, Hà Nội, HCM City, and other cities worldwide. VNS Photo HCM CITY The 5th edition of “Italian Design Day” was organised online in Việt Nam with the theme of "Urban Regeneration". Launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Fondazione Compasso d'Oro and the Triennale di Milano since 2017, the annual celebration of Italian Design Day has been warmly welcomed in many countries around the world, including Việt Nam. Hosted by 100 Italian design ambassadors in 100 cities all over the world, the programme includes exhibitions, talks and other events creating a platform for art lovers, professionals and architects as well as landscape and urban developers to explore the idea of sustainable development and preservation of beauty on a global scale. This is a meaningful series of activities opening opportunities for cooperation in the field of design with the Italian industry. "We aim to reach out to students, teachers, architects and companies in the real estate and design sector. Our objective is to give young Vietnamese architects and the interested public an overview of the trends and solutions for urban regeneration projects in Italy, in Việt Nam and worldwide," said Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Antonio Alessandro. Italian Design Day… Read full this story

