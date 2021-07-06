ItaCentro – 10 years mark of connection

ItaCentro students at the University of Calabria (Italy). Photos Courtesy of Hanoi University Ten years ago, in April 2011, Hà Nội University (HANU) founded the Italian Language, Culture and International Mobility Centre (ItaCentro), ban administrative unit of the University strongly committed to contributing to the internationalisation of higher education in Việt Nam. The first step consisted of only exchange and double degree programs for students from the Italian department. Ten years later, ItaCentro has attained remarkable achievements. It has expanded the student exchange programmes and double degree courses to other departments which have many faculties (business management, finance, tourism, information technology, political sciences, international relations, English linguistics, etc.). It has also established a strong network of cooperation between Vietnamese and European universities, developed staff and lecturer exchange programmes for HANU and its university partners, and promoted scholarship programmes abroad for Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D. students in various multi-disciplinary fields. With over a thousand students–all well-prepared in Italian language knowledge, a rare language in Việt Nam– sent abroad by ItaCentro, it has managed to become an important language bridge, contributing to the promotion of the Italian language and culture in Việt Nam.​ ItaCentro with other Vietnamese partners in the MOTIVE meeting session at the National… Read full this story

