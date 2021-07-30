A vehicle with a QR Code identification certificate which allows it to enter the “green channel” at checkpoints. — Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — No inspections will be carried out at checkpoints for vehicles which have valid QR Code identification certificates to transport goods serving construction, production, business, import and export and consumption on all highways, national roads, provincial roads, inter-district roads and urban roads nation-wide from Friday. Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành said via Document No 5187/VPCP-CN on Thursday in response to congestion at checkpoints amid social distancing measures. In cases where vehicles had no identification certificate or QR code or the certificate had expired, the authorities will check the driver's medical declaration and test results along with anyone else accompanying the vehicle. The checks on vehicles at collection points such as ports, stations, warehouses, industrial zones and production facilities must ensure all virus prevention requirements without causing congestion. Thành also requested that people on vehicles transporting goods must strictly comply with virus prevention regulations and have a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid-test certificate within the previous 72 hours. In virus-hit areas, the Government asked localities to have appropriate processes in place to limit vehicles entering the centres but… Read full this story

Inspections no longer needed to free up flow of goods into the capital have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.