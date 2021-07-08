Illegal wildlife trade cracked down nationwide

A woman offers a wild bird for sale at Thạnh Hóa Farmers Market in Long An Province. The southern province has been cracking down on the illegal trade of wild life at the market. Photo courtesy of PanNature LONG AN — Law enforcement agencies have heeded the call of 14 NGOs working in nature and wildlife conservation and begun cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade at the Thạnh Hóa Farmers Market in southern Long An province. Education for Nature Việt Nam (ENV), one of the NGOs involved, confirmed to Việt Nam News that shops displaying live wildlife for sale have been shut down. Notices on wildlife trading violations have also been distributed among the stalls and broadcast at the market recently. ENV said it is a positive step by the People's Committee of Long An. The market has long been a centre for the illegal wildlife trade with wild birds and animals sold disguised as farm produce for years. However, ENV said its volunteers are still recording incidents of trading wild bird species — many that have been taken from the wild and have been kept illegally as pets for years. Director of People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature), Trịnh Lê… Read full this story

