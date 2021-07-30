Hundreds of Covid-19 cases detected in Bình Dương companies

Workers at a company in Bình Dương are living temporarily in tents to ensure safety while maintaining production. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been detected in a company that set up temporary tents for workers to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and maintain production in Bình Dương Province. Bùi Thanh Nhân, secretary of Dĩ An City's Party Committee, said that 247 positive cases of COVID-19 and F1 cases (close contacts of the infected cases) at Long Việt Wood Industry Joint Stock Company have been taken for treatment and isolation. Currently, the company has 300 out of 800 workers staying on-site as the factory is focusing on producing important models and urgent orders. Earlier, Estec Vina Co., Ltd in the Việt Nam Singapore Industrial Park in Thuận An City also detected 340 positive cases of Covid-19 and 700 F1 cases through mass testing at this company. Production facilities and enterprises that record COVID-19 cases have been asked to quarantine the patients on-site and report to health authorities, according to a Ministry of Health working group. According to the working group, F0 cases (infected patients) should be quarantined immediately and must be reported to health authorities. The authorities will transfer the cases to centralised quarantine sites and disinfect… Read full this story

