Humble plants turned to pleasant edible art

Minh Nguyễn Huế-based celebrated cook Mai Thị Trà has eaten a strict vegetarian diet since the historic flooding which left hundreds dead in the city in 1999. Prior to the flooding, she ate veggie food for only two to 10 days a month as part of her Buddhism. However, after the flooding, she went to help the monks at a nearby pagoda prepare vegetarian food for needy people, which inspired her to switch to a fully vegetarian diet and devote herself to mastering cooking local veggie delicacies. Before that, she was known for her skill in making traditional Huế cuisine. Born to a noble family where her aunt, Mai Thị Vàng, was a wife of King Duy Tân and her father the district's top mandarin, Trà was exposed to cooking from a young age. DEDICATION: Trà cooks at a national culinary event. Photo courtesy of Mai Thị Trà "I learned cooking from my mum and other female relatives," said the master cook, adding that the family often gathered on special occasions such as Tết (Lunar New Year) and cooked up a storm. She now knows the secrets of making plenty of plant-based dishes thanks to helping cook in pagodas, studying for many decades and of course what she learned from her family. She… Read full this story

