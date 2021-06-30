HTV produces reality game shows without live studio audiences

The fourth season of Chuyến Xe Âm Nhạc (Music Route), a music game show targeting students, began shooting last month without live audiences. Young performers wear a face mask and keep distance in the studio. (Photo courtesy of the producer) By Thu Anh HCM CITY Hồ Chí Minh Television (HTV) has produced a series of reality game shows without a live studio audience amid the social distancing period. Safety at filming studios has been prioritised, and crews are more flexible about their schedules. The fourth season of Chuyến Xe Âm Nhạc (Music Route), a music game show targeting students, began shooting in May without live audiences. It features solo singers who perform in folk, pop, rock and hip-hop. The producer decided to use scenes featuring live audiences from previous seasons for this new season. The show airs every Thursday starting in June 3, and has attracted audiences who enjoy entertainment at home. "Due to the pandemic, we have to produce new programmes, but have given priority to scenes in outdoor areas without any people. In the studio, we have no live audiences," said Lê Việt, producer of Music Route. "We have worked to ensure our filming schedules and follow epidemic prevention regulations. In addition to masks and sanitisers for the whole crew, we have set up barriers and lines in studio to avoid crowds and help our… Read full this story

