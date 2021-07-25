Home quarantine offers hope for hospitals in need of beds

Isolating COVID-19 patients at home helps to reduce pressure for health establishments. — Photo giadinh.net.vn HCM City is the first locality in Việt Nam to pilot a new scheme allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to quarantine at home. In a recent interview with the Việt Nam Government Portal, Doctor Trương Hữu Khanh, Head of HCM City's Paediatrics Hospital No 1's Infectious and Nervous Diseases Department talks about the scheme amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in HCM City. In this context, how does the new scheme help to reduce the workload at health establishments? The health system is being overwhelmed and it could lead to negative consequences. If there are too many patients, we may fail to ensure proper care for all of them and this may make some cases become more severe. Meanwhile we also have to focus our resources on the most severe cases. Allowing us to reduce our workloads by allowing isolation at home is a feasible solution. What needs to be prepared for home isolation? When this scheme is implemented, there will be two trends. On the one hand, some may fear that the patient may infect family members and this leads to extreme anxiety. Meanwhile others may… Read full this story
