Hội An, Đà Nẵng begin strict social distancing orders

HCM City hospitals manage to keep COVID deaths low Thousands return to central region by motorbike due to halt to public buses Capital’s response to a nationwide outbreak Việt Nam records second-highest daily COVID-19 increase on Friday, adds nearly 300 deaths HCM City to shorten medical procedures to speed up vaccination programs Thuận Phước Bridge spans over the Hàn River to connect Đà Nẵng city’s downtown and Sơn Trà peninsular. The city begins stricter social distancing orders from Saturday. VNS Photo Lê Lâm CENTRAL REGION — The central city of Đà Nẵng and Hội An ancient town will begin social distancing orders under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 from 6pm on Saturday, strengthening drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The city hopes the strict orders will break the rapid rise in infections. On Friday, 65 new cases were detected. Local people are warned not to go out unless necessary. Three months worth food and supplies have been reserved at stores and supermarkets. The city plans to set up 'green zones' at living quarters and factories where zero infections have been identified, to help maintain production and ensure a healthy environment in wider, protection areas. At least seven traditional markets and one living area in Sơn Trà District has either… Read full this story

